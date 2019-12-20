Raw sewage leak from broken pipe pollutes Silver Lake

A wastewater pipe owned by Kent County broke in Silver Lake Park shortly after 1 p.m. Dec. 19, city officials said in a Facebook post.

Andy Riggi, Dover Public Works assistant director, said it’s unclear how much sewage leaked, possibly tens of thousands of gallons.

Sewage from an underground pipe ran across the ground near the boat ramp, Riggi said. Some reached the St. Jones River.

The leak has since been stopped and waste is being diverted to Dover’s treatment plant. The leak’s cause will need to be investigated, Riggi said.

“Due to this break and associated sanitary sewer overflow the park has been closed until further notice,” the city said in its social media post. “County crews are on site to repair the damage.”