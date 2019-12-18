After a statewide gift-giving campaign throughout the holiday season, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Natural Resources Police units from Delaware State Parks, the Division of Fish & Wildlife and the Division of Community Affairs’ Environmental Crimes Unit delivered 585 toys to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program in Delaware to provide gifts for less fortunate children in local communities for the holidays.

“Toys for Tots ensures that less fortunate children can awaken to presents in this season of giving, and I am proud that DNREC’s three Natural Resources Police units stepped up to make that a reality for hundreds of Delaware families,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Thanks to the dedication of Cpl. Andrew Manning of our Parks Natural Resources Police and all the other officers who took part in this campaign, DNREC has helped make a difference.”

The three Natural Resources Police units placed Toys for Tots donation boxes in locations statewide, including DNREC offices and state parks, to collect new, unwrapped toys suitable for boys and girls of all ages.

In Sussex County Dec. 13, DNREC Natural Resources Police officers met Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Marine Patrol vessel Alpha at the Indian River Marina to pick up toys collected from six Sussex donation locations and deliver them to the Sussex Toys for Tots facility. They collected 315 toys, which will be among those distributed to children in 1,038 Sussex families.

A total of 270 toys collected in Kent and New Castle counties were delivered Dec. 16 to the Dover Toys for Tots facility for distribution. The Kent County facility is serving more than 1,200 children, with a waiting list.