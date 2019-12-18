29-year-old Anthony Masariegos arrested

A Georgetown man was arrested after a mugging.

Around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Georgetown Police Department responded to the 500 block of North Bedford Street for a reported robbery. Officers learned that the victim was standing outside of a business when he was contacted by two men, one of which approached him from behind, wrapped his arm around his neck and struck him on the back until he fell to the ground. Another person on scene stopped the assault and the suspect fled. After the incident, the victim noticed cash had been taken from his wallet.



Shortly after the incident, officers identified and located the suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Masariegos, in the Royal Farms parking lot. He was taken into custody without incident.



Masariegos was charged with second-degree robbery and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $6,000 cash bond.