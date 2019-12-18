The Loft Realty team is sponsoring the Furever Home program, through the end of 2020, during which Loft Realty will send a portion of its proceeds from homes sold to the First State Animal Center and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to sponsor the adoption of dogs and cats for their “furever” homes.

“We not only want to help all of our human-friends find their home in 2020, we also want all of the precious fur-babies to find their furever homes, especially over the holidays,” said Austin Garder, a Loft Realty agent of two years.

With an average of 650 dogs a year that need adopting at the First State Animal Center and SPCA, the Loft Realty team is excited to be able to sponsor a large chunk of the adoptions in 2020.

“In 2020, we have a goal of paying the adoption fees for over 200 dogs through our closings,” said Zachary Foust, team leader of Loft Realty. “The end goal is to eventually sponsor individual kennels at the shelter as well.”

Foust started Loft Realty, powered by Myers Realty, in November 2017. With fewer than 10 agents, Loft Realty strives to train and keep the best agents.

For more on Loft Realty, visit loftteamde.com or email jordanbutcher@loftteamde.com. For more on First State Animal Center and SPCA, visit fsac-spca.org.