Jim Thompson of the Seaford Kiwanis presented brand new toys and blankets to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital on Dec. 13 on behalf of the Seaford Kiwanis.

The donations were purchased by the group to give to local charities that benefit children and schools in Seaford. In addition, they presented 200 coats to local schools for their students. This is the 10th year that the Seaford Kiwanis has held a holiday drive, collecting and donating to help local children.

Kiwanis International is a network of clubs, members and partners who are dedicated to improving the lives of children in their community. For more, visit kiwanis.org.

For more on how to support Nanticoke, visit nanticoke.org/community-support.