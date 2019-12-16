Plans for a massive 187-acre development just over the line in New Garden Township, Pa., are expected to be discussed at an upcoming township meeting.

And while the new development is in the next state, stakeholders are concerned about the impact it could have on area resources.

Representatives from current owner and developer J.P. Morgan Chase are expected to unveil their plans for White Clay Point, a commercial development that runs along both Newport-Gap Pike (Route 41) and Limestone Road (Route 7) in New Garden Township, at the Monday, Dec. 16 board of supervisors meeting.

The location formerly owned by Pia Mushrooms has a history dating back nearly two decades, when the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust first approached the township about an ambitious multi-use project that would incorporate residential and commercial properties, united by a “town center” similar to projects like Exton Mall.

Several lawsuits and revised plans later, the project has been left undeveloped, with the spot most recently used for staging area by Eastern Shore Pipeline for pipeline improvements throughout the Chester County area.

Last spring, PREIT sold the property to J.P. Morgan Chase, a multinational investment bank and financial services holding company headquartered in New York City, for $11 million - $8 million in cash, and the remaining $2.75 million in preferred stock.

The new plans call for roughly 250,000 square feet of retail space, and 300 to 350 homes in both age-restricted, single-family, and semi-detached homes.

While the original plans called for improvements to several roads – including Routes 41 and 7 – Hockessin Historical Society president and Hockessin resident Joe Lake is worried that the traffic problems generated by the development will affect the Hockessin area.

“People may not be driving from Delaware to shop in Pennsylvania [due to sales tax], but we’re still going to see traffic because of it,” Lake said.

He added that he was also concerned that the improvements for 41 and 7 might no longer be part of the deal.

“Route 41 is already a nightmare – imagine all that extra traffic,” he said.

GHADA president Mark Blake said that while Delaware lawmakers are always concerned with what's happening over the border, there's little they can do except watch.

"Unless DelDOT and PennDOT want to work together to address traffic issues throughout the corridor, then we have no say," Blake said.

In September 2018, J.P. Morgan Chase announced its goal to launch a branch network in Delaware and throughout the Delaware Valley, according to Delaware Business Now, as part of the firm’s $20 billion, five-year investment in its business and local economic growth.

The company currently has more than 5,100 branches and 16,000 ATMs nationwide, while Chase & Co. has over 250,000 employees and operates in more than 100 countries, according to Wikipedia.

The New Garden Township building is at 299 Starr Road, Landenberg, Pa. Meetings start at 7:30 p.m.