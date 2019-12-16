Nanticoke Rehabilitation Services hosts a lymphedema support group from 1:30 to 3 p.m. second Mondays of every other month at the Nanticoke Training Center located within the Miller Building, 121 S. Front St., Seaford.

The next meeting will be held Jan. 13.

The free support group is open to anyone affected by lymphedema, including patients, caregivers and relatives. Meetings will include a lecture by health care professionals and medical equipment providers, refreshments and an open Q&A session or discussion among participants. Registration is required.

Lymphedema is an abnormal collection of high-protein fluid beneath the skin that occurs most commonly in the limbs.

For more, call 629-6224 or email donatir@nanticoke.org.