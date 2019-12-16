Celebration with live auction and awards

Delaware Farm Bureau President Richard Wilkins welcomed more than 400 guests to a 75th anniversary celebration banquet Dec. 7 in Dover.

“Tonight we are offering images of the past, remembrances of our friends and family who have served before us, and honoring the accomplishments of Delaware agriculture that so many dedicated and courageous Farm Bureau members have tirelessly helped to make possible over the previous 75 years,” Wilkins said.

Political leaders were present, including Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Sen. Tom Carper and Gov. John Carney.

Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse was master of ceremonies. He thanked the Farm Bureau “on behalf of all the farmers in Delaware for all the work you’ve done.”

Scuse helped J.T. Robbins with the live auction and took over the auctioneering as a “Murder Mystery Dinner for Eight” by the King sisters of King Crop Insurance was up for bid. The winning bid was $1,600, benefitting the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.

Other items auctioned were a Henry lever-action 22 repeating rifle engraved with the 75th anniversary logo, Farm Bureau specialty plate No. 75 donated by Clifford Short Insurance, an hour-long helicopter ride for three donated by Chorman Spraying LLC, aerial spraying or seeding valued at $1,000 given by First State Ag Air and a sweet potato pie baked by Barbara Sapp.

Sapp was honored with the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award for her many years of service, not only to the Farm Bureau, but to the agriculture community as a whole. She was one of the original members of the Nutrient Management Commission.

The Mark Urian family of Kent County is the 2019 Delaware Farm Bureau Farm Family of the Year. Responsibility for his parents’ farm fell on Mark Urian while he was in high school. He worked on and off the farm, and with his wife, Sandy, raised three children to love agriculture. Their son, Jacob, is now in his first year as Kent County Farm Bureau president.

Ted Bobola presented an award to the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee Supporter of the Year, Robert Garey. Michael Lynch was honored with the YF&R President’s Award. The celebration went on into the night with musical entertainment by the Indian River Band.