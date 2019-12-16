Sen. Tom Carper released a statement Dec. 16 regarding the announcement DuPont de Nemours Inc. will merge its nutrition unit with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

“As we learn more about how this DuPont deal will affect the company’s presence and employees in Delaware, I am hopeful that the work our governor and congressional delegation have done to encourage DuPont to keep its businesses in the First State will continue to resonate,” said Carper. “There is potential here as DuPont develops its plan to invest the $7 billion cash payout into its company, and I remain cautiously optimistic that this will bring good things to the company and its presence in Delaware. The delegation and the governor will continue to stay in close contact with the company to insure its growth in the First State.”