The Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence hosted community focus group sessions in October and November, and will host another in December for the community to learn more about Bryan A. Stevenson and the school.

The community focus group sessions allow residents, parents, students and teachers to speak freely about the state of education in Sussex County. The December community focus group session will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Seaford District Library, 600 N. Market St. Extended.

BASSE is a Sussex County-based charter high school focused on service learning that will open in 2021. BASSE was named in honor of Bryan A. Stevenson, a prolific social justice activist and lawyer born from Milton. Stevenson is the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, and author of critically acclaimed New York bestseller “Just Mercy.”

For more, visit basseinc.org.