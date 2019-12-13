Tea, Elves, Rock

1. Tea + Xmas = Party

A bunch of fun characters like The Grinch and Elsa will be in the house for you and your little ones to hang out with during a holiday tea party. Light snacks and a bunch of fun will be served.

There will be a performance by the Milton Theatre’s own Triple Threat group.

Hot and cold tea will be dished up with baked cookies. Children will get the chance to have photos taken with characters.

You can raise your pinky up, beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday. Admission is $13.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com

2. Rockin’ covers in Lewes

Backlash Band has been going strong for so long that the band's name is old enough to drink.

Formed in 1998, the veteran group features Vinnie Raffa (frontman/guitar), SeppeRoxx (lead guitar/vocals) Johnny “BamBam” Smith (bass/vocals), Chris Burton (keys/rhythm guitar/vocals) and Motorcycle Mike (drums).

The band has over 140 cover songs in their repertoire. This ranges from Barry Manilow and Elvis oldies rock, Jason Aldean/Dierks Bentley (country), Bon Jovi/Poison for ‘80s hair bands fans to P!nk/Gotye (pop/rock) and Disturbed/Godsmack (metal).

Backlash will rock the stage from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 645-6888 ADDRESS Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurant 213 Anglers Road, Lewes WEBSITE irisheyespub.com

3. Famed holiday film goes musical

The classic film about a kindhearted worker from the North Pole will hit the small stage in the comedy “Elf - The Musical.”

The show, by Second Street Players, follows an elf who sets on an adventure to New York City to find their father, a scrooge who’s on Santa’s naughty list.

“Elf - The Musical” will entertain with laughs and holiday cheer at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $20; $19 for seniors and students Sunday only.

IF YOU GO

(800) 838-3006 ADDRESS Riverfront Theatre 2 S. Walnut St., Milford

WEBSITE

secondstreetplayers.com