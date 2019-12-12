The University of Delaware Blue Hens DIII Ice Hockey team played a benefit game against Stockton University on Dec. 7, benefitting the Friends of Delaware Veterans and the Veterans Trust Fund.

“It was a hard fought Delaware Valley Collegiate Hockey Conference game that Stockton won in the third period by 3 to 2, but we look forward to partnering with Friends of Delaware Veterans in the future,” said Joe Weindling, president of UDel DIII Club ice hockey team, who issued the invitation.

"Regardless of the outcome, this was a wonderful outreach by these athletes to those who serve our state and nation, and we are extremely grateful," said Skocik.