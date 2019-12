The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, Milford Mayor Archie Campbell, CCGM President Darel LaPrade, CCGM Treasurer Angel Hodges, DMI Executive Director Trish Gerken, Ambassador Barbara Steele, 2019 Marvelous Man Bill Vendetti, Member Todd Hilliker, friends and family recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting celebration for Sisters Caribbean Restaurant, 227 N.E. Front St., Milford.

For more on Sisters Caribbean Restaurant, call 239-628-2094.

For more on the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, call 422-3344 or visit milfordchamber.com.