Paul’s Kitchen and Cullen-ary Company, Team Cullen, Beach Time Distilling and George’s Mixes have partnered to support the Milton Historical Society.

Paul Cullen, former bass player for the rock band Bad Company, personal chef, sommelier and founder of Paul’s Kitchen, wanted to give back to the community, and has turned his Sunday pop-up market into a weekly event which has raised $2,500 for the Milton Historical Society.

Cullen’s right hand and personal assistant, Nina Peery, introduced him to MHS Director Mary Knight in 2018. They brainstormed a way they could collaborate and raise both funds and awareness for the MHS, and created Bloody Mary Sundays at Paul’s Sunday Market.

Peery, a Milton resident, decided for her birthday in May to create a Facebook fundraiser, and picked MHS as her charity of choice.

That kicked off the fundraising efforts. Cullen partnered with Mary Ann and Greg Christmas, of Beach Time Distilling, and Greg David, of George’s Mixes, for Bloody Mary Sunday events, which will take place every Sunday at Paul’s Kitchen and Cullen-ary Company, 32882 Cedar Grove Road, Lewes. Cullen can be found occasionally performing at the market, as well as some of the area’s top performers including Vincent Varrassi, Jeff Evans, Al Frantic, Vincent Varrassi, David Amand, Bruce Anthony and Robert LaBlanc.

A typical Sunday will find Chef Roberto Forgione manning the grill featuring Cullen’s handcrafted Italian sausage sandwiches, Sahlen's hot dogs from Buffalo New York, breakfast sammies and items to-go to create a “Domenica Sera” dinner. The market also showcases various local artisans and special guests. Proceeds from the first glass of Bloody Mary, mimosa or a glass of Cullen’s own Rosso di Toscana Wine go to support the Milton Historical Society.

“I met Mary and her enthusiasm for the community persuaded me to work with her to raise funds and help promote the historical society,” said Cullen. “Come eat, drink, and enjoy music in our new indoor space for the winter months and pick up an Italian gift basket to spread the love this Holiday Season.”

The pop-up market is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, with special holiday shopping hours from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays in December. Paul’s Kitchen features cooking classes, pre-packaged goods, gift cards and gift baskets.

For more, visit paulcullen.rocks.