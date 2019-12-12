The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce are again partnering to host a series of events on New Year’s Day 2020: the Ninth Annual Hair of the Dog 5K/10K Run and the 24th Annual Leo Brady Exercise Like the Eskimos.

Proceeds from these events benefit the community by providing grants to local nonprofits by providing scholarships to students.

The 10K and 5K will start off the day, with each race beginning on Parkwood and Atlantic Avenues in downtown Bethany Beach and ending at the Bandstand on the Boardwalk. The 10K starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 10 a.m. Both races are time chipped by Races2Run, with medals for the 10K finishers, overall awards and age group awards. All runners are invited to join the post-race party at Mango’s, 97 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach.

The Leo Brady Exercise Like the Eskimo Plunge will take place at noon, followed by a post-party at The Cottage Café, 33034 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach. The celebration will include an awards ceremony recognizing the largest team.

Local businesses and residents, as well as visitors, are encouraged to be part of the fun.

Registration is open at thequietresorts.com. Onsite registration and packet pickup will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 31 at Mango’s on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk; and beginning at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020.

For registration and more, visit thequietresorts.com.