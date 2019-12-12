Exit Central Realty’s Grace Johnson, of Dover, was recently awarded Bronze Award by Exit Realty Corp. International.

The Bronze Award is given to top producers who have closed more than 25 sides of a transaction within the Annual Award period.

"Grace has worked hard and this award is well-deserved recognition of that effort," said Michele Bilow, broker of Exit Central Realty. "Grace was tremendously honored to be the recipient of Bronze Award at our awards ceremony. She has done a remarkable job and deserves to be celebrated. Congratulations goes out to you Grace and I would like you to consider this a special thank you from all of us to you and we love having you as part of our company."

Exit Central Realty is located at 598 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

For more, call 674-2900 or visit delawarelisted.com.