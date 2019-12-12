Last days to shop for health insurance. Some in-person help is available.

If you have transportation and need individual help with choosing a health insurance option, Westside Family Healthcare is hosting drop-in enrollment sessions through Sunday. The schedule:

Bear/New Castle Health Center, 404 Fox Hunt Drive, Bear (near the Bear Post Office)

Thursday, Dec. 12: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14: 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Dec. 15: 9 a.m.-noon

Fourth Street Wilmington Health Center, 1802 W. Fourth St., Wilmington

Saturday, Dec. 14: 9 a.m.-noon

To speed up the shopping and enrollment process, Delawareans are asked to bring these documents or information with them:

· Birth dates of those applying for coverage.

· Social Security numbers for those applying for coverage.

· Pay stubs, W-2 forms or other information detailing your family’s income.

· Policy or member numbers for any current health insurance plans.

· Information about any health insurance that is available to you or your family through a job.

· If you have previously enrolled on the health insurance marketplace, bring your log-in and account information.



