Bus schedules change, some Kent County stops eliminated

Kent County

Route 106 –

Discontinued due to low ridership. Routing adjustments or service improvements on Routes 105, 107 and 112 provide coverage for the Route 106 service area.

Route 105 –

The route will be extended to Generals Greene and DAFB Visitors Center replacing Route 106 service.

In addition, new service will be offered to Eagle Meadow Apartments via Sorghum Mill Road. Based on public comment, the route will run every 30 minutes instead of every 60 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and new evening service will operate every 60 minutes until 9 p.m. Service will now operate Saturdays every 60 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 107 –

The route will be extended via Bay Road to serve the Kings Cliff Community. Based on public comment, new weeknight service will operate every 60 minutes until 9 p.m.

Route 112 –

Weekday service will increase to operate every 30 minutes, and new Saturday service will be introduced to operate every 60 minutes.

Sussex County

Route 210 –

The route will be extended to serve Milford Industrial Park and the Plaza at Milford shopping center, with new stops at Brandywine Counseling & Community Services, and along US 113.



