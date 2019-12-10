Sussex Technical High School encourages the public to attend its annual Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Under the direction of Sussex Tech vocal instructor Sarah Rose, performing will be the high school’s concert choir, the women’s group Bella Voce and the Chamber ensemble.

The traditional concert wraps up an autumn chorus season that saw multiple students perform at local and regional competitions and events.

Members of Bella Voce were invited to perform at the recent Festival of Women’s Voices in November, joining the festival choir, the University of Delaware Singers and the Delaware Women’s Chorus. They performed three of their own pieces and joined in a combined number with the other choirs.

Sussex Tech students also were recently honored by selection for the Sussex County Choir or the All-State Choir.

Chosen for the County Choir were senior Justin Eichenberg, of Milford; juniors Madelyn Moore, of Millsboro, Tristan Rioux, of Milton, and KyZei Vester, of Lewes; sophomores Callie Goff, of Bridgeville, and Kathlene Taulbee, of Selbyville; and freshman Azael Martinez, of Lincoln.

Chosen for All-State were senior Justin Slabonik, of Millsboro, juniors Madelyn Moore, of Millsboro, and Tristan Rioux, of Milton, and sophomore Callie Goff, of Bridgeville.