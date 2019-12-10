The Delaware Small Business Development Center will host free “How to Start a Business” workshops from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the SBDC office located at 103 W. Pine St., Georgetown, and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 19 in Room 220 at Kent County Levy Court, 555 Bay Road, Dover.

The workshops are free of charge, but registration is required to delawaresbdc.org. Following the workshops, participants may then register for free, one-on-one business advising.

Workshop topics will include the necessary industry experience for the business; risks involved in starting that business; our types of business structures; why business plans and market research are imperative; determining whether adequate capital is available to get started; how to apply for a loan and what the down payment should be; developing a business timeline; and how to register for free, one-on-one business advising with the SBDC.

“January may be the optimal time to get started on your business planning,” said David G. Root, center director for the SBDC. “With the hectic holiday season behind us, and we are now advising clients with a variety of business ideas, such as manufacturing, day care centers, marketing and social media consulting, service businesses, food trucks and retail shops.”

For more, call 856-1555 or 678-1555.