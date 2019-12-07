In response to Delawareans’ growing demand for cleaner fuel and electric vehicles, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal, & Energy announced Dec. 5 that Delaware’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program will continue to offer rebates to drivers and businesses statewide toward the purchase or lease of electric and alternative fuel vehicles and charging stations through Dec. 31, 2020.

“Reducing transportation-related emissions is key to reaching our greenhouse gas reduction goal,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Electric vehicles are a smart choice for citizens and businesses alike, and the Clean Transportation Incentive Program is helping Delaware drivers change from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives that reduce air pollution.”

Since 2015, the program has provided rebates totaling $4.6 million to more than 1,500 purchasers of electric vehicles, propane and natural gas-fueled vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations.

Electric vehicle charging station rebates cover between 75-90% of the cost of a Level 2 charging station. These rebates apply to businesses, workplaces and publicly-accessible charging locations and multi-family residences, including apartment complexes, townhomes and condominiums operated by a commercial entity, and government or nonprofit organizations. In 2020, the program will no longer offer rebates for single-family home charging stations.

Rebate amounts for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, updated for 2020, include $2,500 for battery-electric vehicles, and $1,000 for plug-in hybrid vehicles. Rebates for electric vehicles are available only to battery and plug-in hybrids with a purchase price of $60,000 or less.

The program also offers rebates for the purchase or lease of propane or natural gas vehicles. Rebates include $1,500 for dedicated propane or natural gas vehicles, $1,350 for bi-fuel propane or natural gas vehicles, and $20,000 for heavy duty dedicated natural gas trucks.

Funding for the Clean Transportation Incentive Program is made possible through Delaware’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. The program was designed to help with the initial cost of transitioning to lower-carbon, lower-pollution vehicles, making it easier for Delaware drivers to choose vehicles that produce less or no tailpipe emissions, reducing both unhealthy pollution and the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

Delaware has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions 28% by 2025 from 2005’s baseline. Transportation is now the largest single source of emissions in Delaware, responsible for 35% of the state’s carbon emissions in 2016, the latest year for which data is available.

For more call 735-3366, or visit de.gov/cleantransportation.