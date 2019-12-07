Minx wants a home to relax in

Minx's eyes look like windows to the sou. He's seen a lot in his ten years.

Minx is a male who was found in poor condition - skinny, matted and scared. Since arriving at the Brandywine Valley SPCA, unfortunately, he's found the shelter quite stressful.

Minx spends his days lounging around in cozy blankets and getting as much love and attention as he can. He would prefer to be in a relaxed home where he can live out his golden years and be the center of your world.

He's available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.