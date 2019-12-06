As part of the next phase for Route 141 improvements, Interstate 95 interchange to Jay Drive project, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced that the ramp at Exit 5/Interstate 295 southbound to Route 141 northbound, Newport, will be closed at night for the installation of a new temporary signal.

Closures are set for 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the nights of Dec. 9, 10 and 11.

The signal is necessary for motorists to merge safely onto Route 141 northbound.

Traffic on I-295 southbound — north of the I-95 interchange, will take the ramp to U.S. 13 southbound and take the ramp to Route 141 northbound.

Traffic on I-95 southbound — south of Route 141 interchange — will take the ramp to Churchmans Road, turn right onto Churchmans Road westbound, turn right to Route 7 and continue straight onto Route 4/Mitch Road/Market Street, turn left onto Marshall Street and take the ramp northbound to Route 141.

Detour signage will be posted.