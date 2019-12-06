Macy’s, with stores in Dover and Hockessin, will celebrate National Believe Day on Dec. 6 by doubling donations to Make-A-Wish for every letter to Santa collected in stores or online at macys.com/believe that day and hosting letter writing events in stores across the country.

Macy’s 12th annual Believe letter writing campaign seeks to capture the joy and generosity of the holiday season by asking the community to come together to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. From Nov. 4 through Dec. 24, Macy’s has pledged to donate $1, up to $1 million, to Make-A-Wish for each letter collected in-store or submitted online. On National Believe Day, Macy’s will double its donation to Make-A-Wish, pledging $2 for each letter collected, up to an extra $1 million, above the existing $1 million campaign goal, to help children’s life-changing wishes across America come true.

For more, visit macys.com/believe.