Norris E. Durham, 67, of Dover, complained of having chest pains before dying in the infirmary at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center northeast of Smyrna Thursday, according to the Department of Correction.

The Delaware Department of Correction and Delaware Division of Forensic Science are investigating the death of an inmate which occurred Thursday at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center northeast of Smyrna.

The preliminary investigation has determined that at about 2:05 p.m., Norris E. Durham, 67, of Dover, complained of having chest pains. He was already in the prison infirmary for an unrelated medical condition.

As medical staff obtained his vital signs, Durham lost consciousness. Staff called 911 and started chest compressions. when emergency medical personnel arrived, life-saving measures were continued but were unsuccessful in reviving him.

Durham was pronounced deceased at JTVCC by Kent County paramedics at 2:50 p.m.

He was serving a life sentence plus 30 years at JTVCC, effective Oct. 24, 1981, for one count of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

Durham’s body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The preliminary investigation by the Delaware Department of Correction has indicated that there were no suspicious circumstances, and no foul play is suspected at this time.