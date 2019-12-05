Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, recognized Walls Irrigation in Milford as one of its top-five highest-selling dealers in the Northeast Territory, and as a Gold Pride award winner for the company’s marketing year success.

The organization was honored during Reinke’s annual convention in Charlotte.

“I want to congratulate and thank Walls Irrigation on receiving these awards,” said Reinke Vice President of North American Irrigation Sales Mark Mesloh. “Reinke appreciates the dedication they have shown to the growers in their area. We are very proud to work with them and have them representing Reinke.”

Reinke dealerships from across the U.S. and Canada gather each year to attend the company’s sales convention. This year, Reinke dealers met in Kansas City, Salt Lake City and Charlotte. The awards recognized select Reinke dealers for their hard work, commitment to the higher standards of being 100% Reinke Certified and for their dedication to sales and marketing efforts throughout the past year.

The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.

For more on Walls Irrigation, visit wallsirrigation.com.