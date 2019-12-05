WAR will headline Dover Downs Hotel & Casino Friday.

Troubadour Lonnie Jordan has a message for the Capital City, before he and his WAR bandmates bring their melodic and socially-conscious tunes to town Friday. His message?

“The world is a ghetto,” Jordan said. “I don’t care how much money you make and how much you have, you still have an enormous amount of bills like those who don’t have your amount of money.”

No matter how you slice it, bills are still bills, he added.

“They can still drive you crazy,” the founding member said. “And you wonder how people with a lot of money still commit suicide. We’re all in the same boat. Across the water, people are having worse times than we are over here, so be thankful. We live in a big world and we can change, but some people can’t across the water. So we’re making you aware that the world is a ghetto.”

WAR is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-nominated band from Long Beach, California that’s been spreading positive and honest messages over grooves since 1969.

The band has sold 50+ million records and are known for their innovative fusing of rock, jazz, Latin, and R&B, while transcending racial and cultural barriers with a multiethnic lineup.

Their hits include “The World Is a Ghetto,” “Spill the Wine,” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”

WAR frontman Jordan dished on being associated with the song “War (What is it good for),” millennials connecting with their political jams, and how the Vietnam War inspired their name.

Do people think your band created Edwin Starr’s song “War?”

A lot of people got confused. All they hear is the word “war,” and they immediately think, “what is it good for.” Even Edwin Starr when he was alive used to say, “Man, I don’t know how many people who know the band WAR thinks that WAR did that song.”

But you have to also understand, back when we were out… we should’ve changed our name to the Black Phantom Band, because nobody connected us to our music. We never made a big issue out of it, because we came from the streets. Those that did know [the band] WAR couldn’t fathom, “How could they come up with a band name like WAR?” If it wasn’t a simple name or a name that was a little more positive like Earth, Wind & Fire or Commodores -- something you could remember like Ohio Players or The Beatles -- it didn’t stay on anyone’s tongue, because they were so busy thinking about “bloodshed” war.

Was WAR an acronym?

We named ourselves WAR because of the fact of the Vietnam War that was going on; and war is held in people’s backyards. All we wanted was people’s attention. We got their attention to make them aware that our choice of weapons are instruments. We don’t shoot bullets and make bloodshed. But what we do is shoot out melodies, rhythms and -- most of all -- harmonies. Harmony is like that double entendre. There’s harmony with people, but also harmony with music.

Are millennials more receptive to your messages than listeners from the ‘70s?

I see more people at our concerts now, especially the Googlers. When I say the “Googlers,” I’m talking about the younger generation. When I see them come out with the older generation -- their parents, uncle, grandparents, or whatever -- their grandparents had to experience what we were singing about. Now the Googlers are looking at it a little bit deeper than their parents did, because now they’re seeing what we were singing about exists a little more today than it did back then.

What was the message behind “Where Was You At?”



It was talking about ‘here’s a longtime friend, and I was looking around for someone to help me, because I was in need.’ So where was you at? I’m always there for you, but why can’t you be there for me? It’s about people who are selfish and always thinking about themselves. They’re always crying out for help. You’re there helping them, but they could never return the favor.

Did you get a lot of resistance from record labels for writing so many socially-conscious songs?



We had a lot of issues with not only record labels, but also radio stations. To give you an example, there was a song called “Where Was You At.” You couldn’t say, “Where Was Your Ass.” That’s basically what we said. So we had to change it to “Where Was You At” on the record.