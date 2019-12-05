Nurses of all practice levels are encouraged to attend the second annual nursing job fair, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford.

The Veterans Home is seeking qualified applicants to help meet the health care needs of its residents, all of whom are Delaware military veterans. Positions are available for certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses. Jobs at the Veterans Home include comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits and opportunities for growth and advancement.

This year, the Veterans Home will offer signing bonuses to eligible new hires in the amounts of $1,500 for CNAs, $2,000 for LPNs and $3,500 for RNs. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted and same-day job offers will be made.

“The Delaware Veterans Home is a special place with a special mission and being part of our team means being part of a legacy of service to our state and our country,” said Archie Poling, director of nursing and acting administrator of the Veterans Home. “Like many other health care facilities in the region, we always have a need for highly qualified nurses at the Veterans Home. At this year’s job fair, I look forward to sharing our unique story and inviting applicants to grow their professional careers with us.”

Applicants should bring a resume, references, driver’s license, Social Security card, CPR certification if available, and a nursing license or CNA certification.

Job postings and applications are available at delawarestatejobs.com.

For more, call 424-6000.