State police arrested a 33-year-old woman for assault Dec. 3.

Dayna N. Lilly, 33, slashed her boyfriend’s tires and stabbed him with a knife when he approached her at 2:50 p.m. Dec. 3, police said.

The victim, 34, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Bayhealth Medical Center. He told police the stabbing happened at his home on McDougalls Lane south of Pearsons Corner.

Lilly was taken into custody without incident in the unit block of Kent Circle in Dover. She was transported to Troop 3 and charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, assault second degree and criminal mischief.

She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $22,600 unsecured bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim. Lilly went back to the victim’s home upon release and was re-arrested for breach of release. She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $500 unsecured bond.