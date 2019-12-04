Southern Delaware Tourism has launched SouthDel Sidekick, a new web-based app that visitors and locals can save to their phone or tablet home screens without downloading.

This user-friendly app contains information about Southern Delaware destinations, local businesses, events, entertainment, restaurants, activities, weather reports and more.

The app includes GPS functionality and integrates with TripAdvisor and Google Maps, allowing those using it to find nearby attractions and businesses. The app provides Southern Delaware hotels and tourism partners with a new concierge tool to enhance visitors’ experiences while they explore Sussex County. It also allows businesses like restaurants, outfitters, tour operators and other tourism partners to promote their offerings with Super Deals, which they upload into the app.

“In addition to SDT’s primary mission of attracting overnight visitors, we also work to encourage our visitors to explore throughout Sussex County while they’re here,” said Scott Thomas, executive director of Southern Delaware Tourism. “We’re really excited that this app does exactly that.”

To find the app, visit southdelsidekick.com on a smartphone or tablet and click on “Add to Home Screen.” Registration is optional; those who register will be able to “favorite” things and won’t have to enter their email address when claiming Super Deals.

For more, call 856-1818 or visit visitsoutherndelaware.com.