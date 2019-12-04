50-year-old Garry S. Spicer, of Laurel, still wanted

Delaware State Police arrested a mother and son on drug charges in Laurel.

Police concluded a one-month investigation into 31-year-old Rickey A. Hawkins, of Laurel, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, when they executed a search warrant at his residence in the 28000 block of Seaford Road. Hawkins was arrested simultaneously at the Dollar General in Blades. A five-year-old child was in the vehicle with him.

Hawkins’ mother, 53-year-old Kathy M. Spicer, was located inside the residence and taken into custody without incident.

At the home, police found and seized approximately 16.78 grams of cocaine, 2.75 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 0.014 grams of heroin, 59.55 grams of marijuana, seven busiprone hydrochloride 25-milligram pills, nine diphenhydramine hydrochloride 25-milligram pills (packaged for sale), a 9mm Taurus handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun with a scope, a .50 caliber Connecticut Valley Muzzleloader, a .22 caliber rifle with scope, a Stryker Crossbow and arrows, several hundred rounds of assorted ammunition and over $900 in suspected drug proceeds.

The same residence was searched on Aug. 29, 2019, when police also found a large amount and assortment of drugs. Hawkins was arrested then, but released on unsecured bail.

In the Dec. 3 arrest, Hawkins was charged with possession a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier three quantity, possession of a prescription drug (not a controlled substance) without a prescription, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $37,100 cash-only bond.

Kathy Spicer was charged with maintaining a drug property, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was later released on $3,600 unsecured bond.

Troopers have been unable to locate a third resident, 50-year-old Garry S. Spicer who has active warrants for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibited, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by person who also possesses a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information regarding Garry Spicer’s whereabouts are asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.