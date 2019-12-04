The cause of the fire is still under investigation, State Fire Marshal said.

A structure fire was reported at the Not Too Shabby antique store, 301 South Rehoboth Blvd, in Milford shortly before 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

When the Carlisle Fire Company responded to the call, fire and smoke was coming from the front door of the store. They requested assistance from the Houston, Ellendale, and Slaughter Beach Fire Companies. The fire was under control at 8:40pm.

Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

Damages were estimated at $80,000 with heavy damage to the structure and contents inside the store. The store was closed at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.