No one was injured in the Dec. 3 shooting, police said.

Dover police responded to a shooting in the third floor common area of an apartment building between Dover and Camden, at 11:24 p.m. Dec. 3.

A resident at The Willows at Clearfield Apartments, 100 Block of Haman Drive, saw a bullet and shell casing outside their door, police said. Officers found two shell casings and a bullet hole in a wall. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

