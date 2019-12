Gov. John Carney and first lady Tracey Quillen Carney will host a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at Woodburn, the Governor’s Residence, 151 Kings Highway SW, Dover.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the governor and first lady, tour Woodburn and Hall House, view holiday decorations and eat holiday treats.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more, call 739-5656.