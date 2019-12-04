Here's a recap from the Middletown Mayor and Town Council meeting Dec. 2.

Middletown Mayor and Council held their monthly meeting Dec. 2. A car wash, Main Street Christmas celebrations and a New Castle County EMS building were on the agenda.

Main Street Foundation Christmas

Middletown Main Street Foundation will have its day of Christmas festivities Dec. 7. Starting with the parade at 10 a.m., the day will have crafts, free pictures with Santa and his elves and a movie double feature at the Everett Theatre. People can buy a Middletown ornament at the Gibby Center for the Arts for $8.

Tire shop moves forward

The council approved a land development plan for a National Tire and Battery service center at Westown Business Park. The plan said NTB will be 6,193 square feet. Council approved the preliminary plan in September and the only change seems to be a reduction in the square footage, originally 6,740.

MOT football field mischief

Police Chief Robert Kracyla said a 17-year-old drove onto the MOT football fields on Silver Lake Road Nov. 22 at 11:50 a.m. and caused about $8,000 in damage.

New Castle County EMS building

The council approved a land development plan for a New Castle County EMS services apparatus building at 605 N. Broad St. The plan said it will be 3,090 square feet and have three bays with additional rooms for storage and support of emergency vehicles and equipment.

Car wash on South Ridge Avenue

Plans for Tommy’s Express Car Wash were approved at 200 S. Ridge Ave. The business will be 4,504 square feet with 16 parking spaces. Council members brought forward previous concerns of the noise from vacuums disrupting the nearby apartment community. The spokesperson for Tommy’s said they did research and concluded the noise level would be less than the sound of vehicle traffic, so council approved it.