Caught inside a home for sale near the Modern Maturity Center.

Burglary at vacant home for sale

Dover police responded to a burglary at a vacant house in the 100 block of Colony Drive, near the Modern Maturity Center, at 3 p.m. Dec. 2.

They found Tahlik Crowder, 20, inside and saw several holes in the home’s drywall.

The home is for sale and unoccupied.

Crowder was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,100 bond for burglary second degree and criminal mischief.

Home break-in at North Governors Avenue

An unknown suspect broke into a home in the unit block of North Governors Avenue and stole several items, Dover police said, between 6 p.m. Nov. 22 and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 30, a time when no one was home.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

Dover preschool break-in

One or more people broke into and stole cash from the Little School at Kids Cottage, 105 Mont Blanc Blvd., sometime between 6 p.m. Nov. 25 and 6:40 a.m. Nov. 26, Dover police said.

They broke an outside window to get inside and take an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Home hit by bullets in Dover

A home in the 500 block of Roberta Avenue, off South Little Creek Road, was struck by gunfire Nov. 26, Dover police said.



Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 4:38 a.m. and found several shell casings on the road. People inside were not injured, police said.



