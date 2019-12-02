42-year-old Christopher Marshall, of Millsboro, and 34-year-old Chad Wilson, of Georgetown, charged

The Georgetown Police Department arrested two men for damaging and stealing from parking meters.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2, police were patrolling the area of East Market Street and the Circle, aware of numerous recent thefts from parking meters. They observed 42-year-old Christopher Marshall, of Millsboro, wearing dark clothing. He initially fled on foot but was apprehended in the area of South Race Street. A co-conspirator, 34-year-old Chad Wilson, of Georgetown, was apprehended in a parking lot nearby. Police obtained surveillance footage that confirmed the men had damaged parking meters and removed currency from them.

Marshall was charged with resisting arrest, felony criminal mischief, conspiracy, two counts of theft under $1,000 and criminal mischief under $1,000. Wilson was charged with felony criminal mischief, conspiracy, two counts of theft under $1,000 and criminal mischief under $1,000. Both were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.



