William J. Edwards, 37, was arrested Nov. 30 for robbing a liquor store and stealing firearms from a home, police said.

The Delaware State Police arrested William J. Edwards, 37, for a Dover liquor store robbery and a Camden-Wyoming home burglary Nov. 30.

The Dover man was identified as a suspect for both crimes after detectives linked him to a silver minivan, which they had identified as a suspect vehicle.

A trooper saw the minivan traveling on Juanita Road in Magnolia and identified Edwards as the driver when he pulled him over. He took the suspect into custody without incident, police said.

Edwards and the minivan were transported to Troop 3 where a search of the car led to more evidence linking him to the robbery.

In the Nov. 26 robbery at the Route 8 Liquor Store, 4128 Forrest Ave., Dover, the masked suspect assaulted a store clerk at knife point and stole cash. In the Nov. 5 burglary, he stole several firearms from a home in the 400 block of Jebb Road in Camden-Wyoming.

Edwards was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #7 and then committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $77,600 cash bail. He was charged with robbery first degree, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, assault third degree, burglary second degree, five counts of theft of a firearm, theft less than $1,500, selling stolen property, malicious interference with emergency communications and conspiracy third degree.