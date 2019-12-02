Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin was joined on Dec. 2 by U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, State Sens. Gerald Hocker and David Wilson, State Reps. Ruth Briggs King and Richard Collins, Millsboro Mayor Michelle Truitt and DNREC Division of Fish & Wildlife Director David Saveikis and staff to cut the ribbon officially opening the newly-renovated Millsboro Pond Boating and Fishing Access Area.

Millsboro Pond is one of the most heavily-fished DNREC-maintained ponds in Delaware, hosting numerous bass tournaments and attracting largemouth bass enthusiasts regionally as well as locally. DNREC has partnered with the Town of Millsboro since the 1980s to provide public access to the town-owned pond.

Due to the popularity of Millsboro Pond, funding was secured to update public access, and construction began in July. The four-month project involved total reconstruction of the boat ramp, addition of a courtesy dock and lighting and expansion and repaving of the parking lot to provide additional parking.

Funding for the $625,000 project was provided by DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife from Delaware fishing license revenues and federal Sport Fish Restoration grant funds, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Millsboro Pond Boating and Fishing Access Area is managed by DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife and supports DNREC’s mission to enhance outdoor recreation access and support local communities.

For more, call 739-9914.