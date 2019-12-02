Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, will join the Brookings Institution’s Center for Technology Innovation in Washington, D.C., at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 5 for a bipartisan conversation about facial recognition technology.

In November, the senators introduced the Facial Recognition Technology Warrant Act that would require federal law enforcement to obtain a court order before using facial recognition technology to conduct targeted ongoing public surveillance.

Nicol Turner Lee, fellow, Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution, and Darrell M. West, vice president and founding director, Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution, will moderate the discussion.

To RSVP or view a livestream, visit brook.gs/2raal3U.