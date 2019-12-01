The blaze was reported Saturday shortly after 5:30 p.m., in the unit block of Canary Court in the Augustine Creek neighborhood.

No one was hurt in a house fire near Odessa Saturday.

The fire has been declared accidental, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael G. Chionchio.

When firefighters from the Odessa Fire Company arrived, they saw flames engulfing the exterior siding of the home.

The fire was contained and extinguished without any injuries.

The family in the home escaped unharmed, Chionchio said.

Deputy fire marshals responded to investigate.

Chionchio said the fire started in the structural wood framing surrounding the fireplace and chimney. Embers from the fireplace escaped through the chimney, igniting the wood framing inside the walls.

Damage was estimated at $10,000.

Homeowners are encouraged to have their fireplace, wood stove, and/or chimney inspected by a professional at least once a year, preferably before the first use of the season, Chionchio said. Preventive maintenance and proper usage will drastically reduce the chance of an unfriendly fire.