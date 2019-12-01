Originally planned for today, Sunday, Dec. 1, the event has been rescheduled because of the forecast for rain.

Because of the rainy forecast, the Smyrna-Clayton Christmas Parade planned for today, Dec. 1, in Clayton has been postponed.

The organizer of the parade, the Smyrna/Clayton July 4th Foundation, made the announcement on the foundation's Facebook page.

The new date will be Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m., with the line up at 4 p.m. at Clayton Elementary.

The parade will travel from Clayton Elementary east on Main Street, past the town hall, over the railroad tracks, past Bassett and Rodney streets, and then turn north on Reed Street, ending at Eagle Group.

To register to be in the parade, call Stacey Hutson, 302-670-0064, or email hutsonstacey0@gmail.com