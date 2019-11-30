COnfrontation Nov. 30 on East Savannah Road in Lewes

UPDATE: The suicidal man shot by police in Lewes on Friday has died.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, troopers responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Savannah Road for a report of an armed man threatening suicide.

According to Delaware State Police, the 46-year-old man was holding a handgun and making suicidal statements in the driveway of a residence.

Police began dialogue with him, during which the suspect twice placed the gun on the ground. Both times he picked it up again, despite commands. At one point, he pointed the gun at troopers and Lewes Police Department officers, at which time a trooper shot in him the upper torso.

Emergency medical care was immediately initiated by the officers and the man was taken to Beebe Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He will be identified following the notification of next of kin.

The trooper involved in the shooting is a five year employee assigned to Troop 7 in Lewes. He has been placed on administrative leave per divisional policy.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

---

Nov. 30: Delaware State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting in Lewes.

Around 8:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, troopers responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Savannah Road for a report of an armed man threatening suicide.

While troopers were communicating with the 47-year-old man outside of the residence, he displayed a handgun.

A trooper responded by firing at the man, who was struck by the bullet. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is in its early stages. Further details will be released as they become available.