Deals and giveaways in Loockerman Plaza Nov. 30

Small businesses will take center stage Saturday, Nov. 30 as shoppers catch the spending bug after Thanksgiving. Downtown Dover Partnership will highlight small businesses with a celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Loockerman Plaza.

Brynn Voshell, administrative assistant and market manager at Downtown Dover Partnership, said she enjoys seeing families come together on Small Business Saturday.

“There are a lot of families that come out on that day and shop. So, I think it’s nice to see that they engage in the community like that,” Voshell said.

Vendors selling artisan crafts and food will have booths throughout the plaza. DJ Santa will play tunes to get shoppers in the spirit.

The first 100 shoppers to check in at the Downtown Dover Partnership information table will get a free shopping tote.

Everyone who buys something downtown, from a cup of coffee to a new suit, can bring their receipt to the table for a chance to win one of four $100 American Express gift cards.

All downtown parking lots that typically require a permit or fee will be free Black Friday through Jan. 5. All two-hour parking areas will stay limited to two hours.

Previous Small Business Saturdays have drawn in as many as 750 people, and the partnership expects the timing of the holidays to draw in lots of shoppers this year, Voshell said.

“There’s a lot less time between this Small Business Saturday and actual Christmas because it’s a week later. So we’re hoping that drives extra business,” she said.