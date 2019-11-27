Little Emporium will have buy-one-get-another-half-price candles and dog treats, 20% off Christmas items, jewelry, pillows lamps and ceramics. Deals run on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Main Street is celebrating its tenth year of Small Business Saturday, and Little Emporium is eager for MOT residents to hit the streets in support.

Celebrating the store’s second anniversary, owner James Snow said it’s awesome how the town likes small businesses and helps with their advertising for the popular holiday-shopping weekend.

“The fact that Black Friday is such a huge day for big-box stores, small businesses can’t compete,” he said. “[Small Business Saturday] is a great thing for the small guys.”

Snow said Middletown’s Small Business Saturday has grown every year, and he often sees out-of-towners who pick a small town and come out specifically to shop at its local businesses that day.

The shop is nestled in between Everett Theatre and Gilbert W. Perry Jr. Center for the Arts at 49 W. Main Street. The store might be tiny, but it has a lot to offer in locally sourced crafts and house decor along with vintage, antique and resale goods.

They will give a free ornament with any $25 spent in the store Saturday.

Holiday pillows, pumpkin soufflé and pine tree candles and Christmas gourds are the top sellers for the holiday bargain weekend.