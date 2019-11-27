Check out Fab and Boujee Boutique, Take Care Apothecary, two of the stores featured in our Small Business Saturday section!

Hockessin’s Radiance Center, former longtime home of the Light House, has two new businesses with a curious variety of gifts for the holiday shopper.

TAKE CARE APOTHECARY

At Take Home Apothecary, owner Natalie Kendall, of Pike Creek, has created her take on a modern health and wellness shop.

“The goal is to make modern health and wellness accessible and normal to everyone,” Kendall said. “Rather than keeping these things to a select market … I wanted to find a way to introduce these helpful products to everyone.”

From essential oils, to Tibetan singing bowls, to books on health and nutrition and much more, Kendall said Take Care carries products that may appeal to customers with an open mind and are interested in self-care.

“My hope is to interface with everyone I meet, so that I can educate while guiding everyone who comes in so that can learn about the products we carry, while also exploring new things.”

For more information, email natalie@takecareapothecary.com.

FAB AND BOUJEE

For Hockessin resident Kristen Perrone, her store Fab and Boujee is about finding edgy urban-inspired fashion at an affordable price.

“We try to bring you that city-style-New York-Los Angeles-vibe, but everything in here is under $100,” Perrone said. “Which I feel is unique for a boutique.”

So far, Fab and Boyle has found a niche with teens and Millennials who are looking for edgier style, as well as women who are well into their 50's who want to avoid dressing “more matronly,” as Perrone said.

“They work out, they’re in shape, and they want to dress fashionably,” she said. “So we’re for any woman who wants to be fashion-conscious.”

The Radiance Center is located at 604 Yorklyn Rd., Hockessin.