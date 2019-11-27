Dr. Christine Darden, Congressional Gold Medal recipient and former NASA mathematician, data analyst and aeronautical engineer, “Hidden Figures” author Margot Lee Shetterly, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, will headline a reception Dec. 9, hosted by the Sloan Foundation, in recognition of the women mathematicians and engineers who contributed to the success of NASA and the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics during the Space Race.

The reception will celebrate the passage of bipartisan legislation, introduced by Coons and Johnson, along with Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Kamala Harris, D-California, and Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Oklahoma, that will award Congressional Gold Medals to Darden and Katherine Johnson and posthumously award Congressional Gold Medals to Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. The bill will also award a fifth Congressional Gold Medal to honor all women who contributed to NASA during the Space Race.