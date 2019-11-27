Sen. Chris Coons joined his colleagues Nov. 27 in sending a letter calling on Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to provide an explanation for the recent suspension of the automatic student loan discharge for totally and permanently disabled veterans.

In August, after continuous pressure from Congress, President Donald Trump pledged that veterans who are totally and permanently disabled would automatically have their federal student loans discharged by the U.S. Department of Education. However, last week, Politico reported the department suspended this automatic process, which would mean a broken promise to thousands of veterans who have been facing countless barriers in receiving this loan relief that they are entitled to under law.

“We were pleased that the Administration announced in August that it would begin automatically discharging student loans for veterans with total and permanent disabilities after having resisted bipartisan calls to take this action” wrote the senators. “It is now concerning that the program was paused because of a minor procedural concern. The department put debt relief for our veterans at risk by failing to fully review this executive action.”