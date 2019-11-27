Delaware State Police said a clerk was assaulted and then threatened with a knife

The Delaware State Police are investigating Tuesday night's armed robbery at a Dover liquor store.

At about 7 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Route 8 Liquors at 4128 Forrest Ave., Dover, after a report of a robbery in which the store clerk was assaulted.

Police said a 59-year-old store clerk was approached by an unknown suspect who physically assaulted him. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money. The clerk turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect took the money and a telephone from the counter and then fled.

The clerk declined medical treatment.

The suspect was described as a white male, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark pants, a face mask and sunglasses.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call Detective Campbell at 302-697-4454 on contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.