AIDS Delaware will host the World AIDS Day Summit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Delaware Technical Community College Orlando J. George Jr. Campus, 300 N. Orange St., Wilmington.

Guest panelists will share intimate AIDS experiences that are moving, emotional and encouraging. An essay contest, with a $250 prize, for ninth through 12th graders and adults is part of the program. This year’s topic is “What Does World AIDS Day Mean to You?”

For more, visit bit.ly/2XTeeGp or contact hawkins@aidsdelaware.org.